close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai launches deep cleaning drive starting Dec 3

Mumbai launches deep cleaning drive starting Dec 3

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 07:06 AM IST

CM Eknath Shinde to launch city-wide deep cleaning initiative in Mumbai starting with Dharavi on Dec 3. Every Saturday, a chosen ward will undergo deep cleaning addressing various issues. Officials and volunteers supported by different departments will participate.

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde will launch a city-wide deep cleaning initiative on December 3, commencing with Dharavi. The D ward will follow suit, targeting slums, high-rises, and government colonies. Every Saturday in December and January, a chosen ward will undergo deep cleaning from 9 am to 2 pm, addressing various aspects like road dust, unauthorised billboards, public toilets, parks, and hawker-related issues. Officials and volunteers, supported by different departments, will partake in the initiative, ensuring a cleaner and more organised city environment. Additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde emphasised the intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness.

HT Image
HT Image

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out