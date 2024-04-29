Mumbai local train derailment disrupts Panvel-CSMT Harbour line services

The derailment of a local train on the Panvel-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) route has disrupted the Harbour Line services. The incident occurred at 11.43am as the train was approaching CSMT station, one wheel of the coach derailed, according to Central Railway officials. Train services on Harbour Lines disrupted after a coach of a Mumbai suburban local train derailed near CSMT. (File Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The officials are present at the site of the derailment to coordinate efforts to manage the aftermath and restore normalcy to the affected services.

Commuters frustrated with disruptions took to social media to complain about the delays.

“@Central_Railway continues it worst service on the first day of week. Running late by 45 minutes & harbour line people walking on tracks,” a user posted on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates