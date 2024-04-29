 Mumbai local train derailment disrupts Panvel-CSMT Harbour line services | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai local train derailment disrupts Panvel-CSMT Harbour line services

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Trains on the Harbour line on the Panvel-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus route have been affected due to derailment of a local train.

The derailment of a local train on the Panvel-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) route has disrupted the Harbour Line services. The incident occurred at 11.43am as the train was approaching CSMT station, one wheel of the coach derailed, according to Central Railway officials.

Train services on Harbour Lines disrupted after a coach of a Mumbai suburban local train derailed near CSMT. (File Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Train services on Harbour Lines disrupted after a coach of a Mumbai suburban local train derailed near CSMT. (File Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The officials are present at the site of the derailment to coordinate efforts to manage the aftermath and restore normalcy to the affected services.

Commuters frustrated with disruptions took to social media to complain about the delays.

“@Central_Railway continues it worst service on the first day of week. Running late by 45 minutes & harbour line people walking on tracks,” a user posted on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai local train derailment disrupts Panvel-CSMT Harbour line services
