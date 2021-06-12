Mumbai: Local trains disrupted on both Central, Western Railway lines

Passengers travelling by local trains on the Central and Western Railways faced difficulties while commuting as train services were disrupted on both the lines on Friday.

Local services were disrupted due to technical failure on both the lines. On the Central Railway (CR), a weld fracture was reported between Thane and Mulund railway stations, impacting train services from 9.25am to 9.50am.

“I was travelling from Dombivli to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when local trains stopped ahead of Thane railway station. The train was not moving and passengers were walking on the tracks. I got down and walked to Mulund railway station and then boarded a bus.” said Krishna Singh, a Dombivli resident.

The second incident occurred around 3.30pm near Khadavli railway station wherein a pantograph of the local train got entangled with overhead equipment. The train was heading towards CSMT from Kasara railway station.

On the Western Railway (WR), a technical failure was reported near Virar railway station at 10.57am. Train services were operating with a delay of 15 minutes.

On Thursday, local train services resumed completely after 15 hours after services were disrupted due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.