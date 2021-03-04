Mumbai: Madrassa teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor girls

A special court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old Madrassa teacher to five years of imprisonment for molesting two minor girls in 2016.

As per the prosecution case registered with Trombay police station in August 2016, the accused started teaching at the age of 19 at the madrassa where the minors — an 11-year-old girl and her 9-year-old sister — studied.

On August 16, 2016, the 11-year-old allegedly returned from madrassa and started crying. She told her parents that the teacher touched her private parts, kissed her and asked her to go to the madrassa in the night. The 9-year-old said that the teacher had also touched her inappropriately.

When the parents confronted the teacher, he gave evasive answers, following which they approached the police. The accused was subsequently arrested and granted bail on October 17, 2016, as police failed to file charge sheet within the stipulated time.

During the trial, the prosecution examined the two girls and their parents to prove the case against the teacher. The court, on the basis of testimony of both the minors, held the teacher guilty of abusing the sisters.