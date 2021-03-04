Mumbai: Madrassa teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor girls
A special court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old Madrassa teacher to five years of imprisonment for molesting two minor girls in 2016.
As per the prosecution case registered with Trombay police station in August 2016, the accused started teaching at the age of 19 at the madrassa where the minors — an 11-year-old girl and her 9-year-old sister — studied.
On August 16, 2016, the 11-year-old allegedly returned from madrassa and started crying. She told her parents that the teacher touched her private parts, kissed her and asked her to go to the madrassa in the night. The 9-year-old said that the teacher had also touched her inappropriately.
When the parents confronted the teacher, he gave evasive answers, following which they approached the police. The accused was subsequently arrested and granted bail on October 17, 2016, as police failed to file charge sheet within the stipulated time.
During the trial, the prosecution examined the two girls and their parents to prove the case against the teacher. The court, on the basis of testimony of both the minors, held the teacher guilty of abusing the sisters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Jalgaon hostel: 4-member panel to conduct probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks authorities to reply to PIL against removal of cash lanes at toll plazas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra announces probe into Devendra Fadnavis’s plantation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Madrassa teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Salesman arrested for theft of antiques worth ₹70 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Shakti Mills gang rape convict arrested in assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangrove cover in Maharashtra up by 16%, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man over parking space, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Businessman Deven Mehta booked for duping architect of ₹11.66 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox