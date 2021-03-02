Mumbai man held for rape

Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly on the pretext of helping her with money during the lockdown in 2020.

The survivor, a 26-year-old mother of two, had approached her neighbour Bikanu Kanojiya, a resident of Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar, for help after her husband lost his job in the lockdown. Kanojiya, however, took advantage of her and raped her on multiple occasions between April and December last year.

The accused later blackmailed the woman by threatening to reveal their relationship to her husband and raped her repeatedly on several occasions.

On Friday, she told her ordeal to her husband, following which they approached the police.

