Mumbai man held for rape
Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly on the pretext of helping her with money during the lockdown in 2020.
The survivor, a 26-year-old mother of two, had approached her neighbour Bikanu Kanojiya, a resident of Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar, for help after her husband lost his job in the lockdown. Kanojiya, however, took advantage of her and raped her on multiple occasions between April and December last year.
The accused later blackmailed the woman by threatening to reveal their relationship to her husband and raped her repeatedly on several occasions.
On Friday, she told her ordeal to her husband, following which they approached the police.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Worked 5 days in a row, says 108 ambulance driver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹21,076 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC vacates stay on GR restraining hike in school fees amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination phase 3: 1,982 get a shot at safety in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowding, queues at all vaccine centres in Mumbai on first day of third phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder murder case: Bombay HC rejects plea to transfer trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrigation scam in Maharashtra: HC strikes down nod to prosecute officer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA invites tenders for pedestrian bridge at BKC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Mercury crosses 35°C as summer sets in, warmer days ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man held for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains get system modelled on air traffic control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto, taxi fare hike in Mumbai: Drivers and passengers still confused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox