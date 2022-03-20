Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai mega block: Local train services to be affected on these routes. Details
Mumbai mega block: Local train services to be affected on these routes. Details

  • Mumbai mega block: Central Railway will carry out mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti / Bandra down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.
Mumbai mega block: The train services on the main line on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section will operate normally.(HT File)
Mumbai mega block: The train services on the main line on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section will operate normally.(HT File)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Mumbai mega block: The Central and Western Railway will carry out a mega block on Mumbai’s suburban sections today for engineering and maintenance work, which could create difficulties for commuters. Central Railway will carry out mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti / Bandra down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and from Chunabhatti / Bandra to CSTM Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Local train services on Down Harbour line to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road will remain suspended between 11.16 am and 4.47 pm. The services on the Down Harbour line to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSTM will remain suspended from 10.48am-4.43pm.

The mega block will be carried on Up Harbour line services between Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm.

No local train will operate for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45am to 5.13pm.

During the block period, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) and Harbour line passengers will be able to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00am to 6.00pm.

The train services on the main line on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section will operate normally.

“To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of seven hours will be taken on UP & DOWN FAST lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs & a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations will be taken on Sunday, 20th March, 2022,” Western Railway said in a release.

During the block period, all Up and Down Fast lines suburban trains will be operated on UP and Down Slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations, according to the release.

Sign out