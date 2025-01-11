Menu Explore
Mumbai Metro lines get green light for full-speed operations

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 04:48 PM IST

The lines serve more than 250,000 daily passengers and have recorded a cumulative ridership exceeding ₹15 crore

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have received approval for full-speed operations from the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS), more than 18 months after their inauguration.

Both lines are managed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL)(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
The Yellow Line (Metro 2A) spans 18.6 kilometres between Dahisar East and Andheri West, serving 17 stations. The Red Line (Metro 7) covers 16.5 kilometres from Dahisar East to Gundavali with 13 stations. Together, these lines serve more than 250,000 daily passengers and have recorded a cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since partial operations began in April 2022. Both lines are managed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), a subsidiary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The CCRS certification confirms compliance with all provisional authorisation conditions, allowing trains to operate at their full capacity speed of 80 kilometres per hour, up from the previous temporary limits of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at certain locations.

However, the increased speed allowance may not significantly reduce journey times, given that stations are approximately one kilometre apart. The necessary acceleration and deceleration distances leave minimal opportunity to exceed 60 kilometres per hour. Currently, the average operational speed, including acceleration and deceleration, is around 35 kilometres per hour.

"This milestone reflects MMRDA's relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by CCRS will enhance the metro experience and it will help to achieve our goal of 'Mumbai in Minutes'," said Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

