Maharashtra mulls sterilisation of leopards to control their population

Mumbai: The state government is mulling the idea of sterilising leopards in the wake of its rise in population and instances of man-animal conflict. The government is likely to send a proposal on the same to the central government for approval. Mumbai, India - May 07, 2023: Leopard - As many as 433 animals were sighted during the annual waterhole census conducted on Friday at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The exercise done on the Buddha Purnima, the brightest full moon night, involved monitoring of around 40 artificial and natural waterholes in the national park and on its outskirts, Krishnagiri Upvan, Yeoor and Tulsi forest range, as well as the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, covering a total area of around 190 square kms. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

In a review meeting held by forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently, the department was asked to prepare an action plan for sterilisation. The department has also been directed to study the steps taken by other states, if any, to control the population.

Maharashtra has an estimated 1,690 of India’s leopard population of 12,852 according to the ‘Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores in India-2018’ report. Though Maharashtra has the third highest population of leopards according to the report released in 2018, after Madhya Pradesh (3,421) and Karnataka (1,783), forest officials believe that the number has significantly increased in the last few years.

“The central government is rigid about such decisions. For sterilisation, we will have to take permission from the central government. There is a rise in the number of incidents wherein humans are attacked by feline cats. Sterilisation is one of the measures we are mulling over,” added Mungantiwar.

The forest minister also said that they are taking steps to avoid leopard-human conflicts.

“We are increasing the number of cages and rapid rescue vehicles to minimise conflict. The leopards have started coming to human habitats due to the easy availability of prey like cattle and dogs. The forest department has also been directed to conduct scientific studies to make the grazing land, and water bodies available for them in the jungle. Precautionary warnings to reduce the conflict,” Mungantiwar said.

The minister said that the forest department has over 65 leopards in captivity, and they include conflict animals, the ones that are injured and being treated. “The department is talking to various zoo authorities for the adoption of these leopards as they cannot be released in the forest again being the conflict animals. We are also planning a leopard safari in Junnar to attract tourists,” he said.

“Though none of the states has undertaken the sterilisation, it is the need of the hour as the population is exceedingly more than the ability of the forest to accommodate them. For instance, in western Maharashtra, the forestation is just 9% and the number of leopards is over 100 which is more than double the capacity of the forest. This is the reason the leopards have made cane fields their habitat,” said a forest official requesting anonymity.

Gujarat has recently requested the central government to allow the sterilisation of the leopards.

Mungantiwar, who held a review meeting recently over the issue, the state government was also recommending amendments in the laws for the safety of people as well as wildlife. He also has directed the forest officials to study similar types of efforts undertaken by any other state, if any.

