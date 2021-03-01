Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force
The new fares for CNG-run auto- rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of ₹3 each in minium rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.
The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from ₹22 to ₹25, while for the auto- rickshaws it has gone up from ₹18 to ₹21, RTO officials said.
Beyond this flag down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay ₹16.93 per km for taxis and ₹14.20 per km for auto-rickshaws, they said.
The decision for the minimum fare hike by ₹3 was taken last week in a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) which was chaired by Maharashtra transport secretary.
The fare increase has been calculated as per a formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike of ₹2.09 per km for taxis and ₹2.01 for auto-rickshaws, the officials said.
The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, they said.
State Transport Minister Anil Parab last week said the fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the metropolis were being hiked after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".
Drivers and owners of these vehicles will have to recaliberate their electronic fare meters by May 31.
They can use revised tariff cards until the meters are recaliberated, an RTO official said.
