Mumbai: Odd-even parking rule for select roads in eastern, central suburbs

MUMBAI: In a bid to ease traffic congestion in the city caused due to construction and infrastructure projects, the Mumbai traffic police have issued notifications to implement odd-even parking restrictions across the eastern and central suburbs.

The notification was issued by the traffic police after the successful implementation of the scheme on 15 roads in Bandra (west) including both sides of Kadeshwari Temple Road from its junction with St. Baptist Road up to Sai Temple at Mount Mary.

According to the traffic police officers, 10 chowkies in the central and eastern regions have been selected and notifictaions have been issued to regulate odd-parking on 50 interior roads. “We are trying to implement no entry for heavy vehicles on these interior roads which are used mostly by residents to connect to the main road or highway,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic HQ and Central region).

Raoushan said that the notification states that on even dates, parking will be permitted on the eastern side of the road and on odd dates, parking will be done on the western side of the road.

Traffic police officers said that the roads selected for the odd-even parking are narrow roads for vehicular traffic, and parking on both sides caused major inconvenience and added to the congestion during peak hours and otherwise.

The officers said that since 2018 the department had been mulling over the scheme of odd-even parking to help fix parking woes of the city and organise the flow of traffic in the city.

“We have selected a few roads as a pilot project to observe how effective it would be,” said Roushan

Statistics from the transport department show that 1.2 lakh bikes and scooters were registered in 2021, with the two-wheeler population crossing 24 lakh in June 2021. The total vehicle population in Mumbai stands at 41.5 lakh.

According to experts, Mumbai has the highest parking requirements of 2.17 car parking spaces/ 100 sq.m of built-up area, even though the car ownership rate is low, that is 48 cars per 1000 people. “One car needs at least three parking spaces in the city in a day. Every car is ideally driven for just two hours and the rest 22 hours it is parked, which requires around 2.5 meter-5.5 meter of space,” said Sudhir Badami, traffic expert.

Roushan said that they are planning to implement the odd-even parking restriction across the city soon.