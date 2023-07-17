Despite reduced numbers, opposition vows to take on govt

Mumbai: A day before the monsoon session of the state legislature, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday claimed that a reduction in the number of MLAs will not affect the strength of the opposition. Mumbai, India - July 16, 2023: Eknath Khadse, Ambadas Danve, Balasaheb Thorat , all opposition party leaders ,addressing to media before upcoming Monsoon assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The opposition parties said numbers do not matter as they have experienced and senior leaders who can corner the government by aggressively raising voice over the issues affecting the common people.

The MVA, a coalition of opposition parties, also boycotted the customary tea party called by the state government on Sunday.

After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as deputy chief Minister, the treasury benches have more than 200 MLAs to their side. On the other hand, the MVA has been reduced to below 90 MLAs. The exact number of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar and with MVA will be clear on Monday once the session starts.

However, speaking during a press conference of the opposition parties on Sunday, leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, said numbers do not matter in this fight. “It is true that after the split in the NCP, we have less number of MLAs. But numbers do not matter. History of Maharashtra has taught us that when Aurangzeb had attacked Maharashtra with forces in lakhs, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated defeated Aurangzeb with a few thousands of warriors to his side. Similarly, even if some MLAs left us, the MVA has experienced leaders and some former chief ministers who will shake the state government on the floor of the house by aggressively raising voice on the issues affecting the common people.” Danve said.

Danve along with Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, NCP leader and MLC Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena (UBT) whip in the Assembly Sunil Prabhu announced that the opposition has decided to boycott the tea party called by the state government to protest the “tainted” government. “This is an unconstitutional, tainted government, which instead of working for the development of the state is continuously busy in breaking the opposition parties. Therefore, we have decided to boycott the tea party,” Danve added.

When asked about the unity of the opposition and the NCP whip issue, Khadse said, “We stand united. We will follow the whip issued by the party led by Sharad Pawar only.”

Earlier, the MVA leaders held a joint meeting to discuss the strategy for the Assembly session and issues to be raised against the ruling side. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders attended the meeting.

It was decided that the MVA will take an aggressive stand on the agricultural crisis in the state as cotton and onion farmers did not get any help from the government. Besides, they will raise issues like communal riots in various parts of state due to polarisation politics of the BJP and security of women and girls. Shiv Sena (UBT) was keen to include issues of increasing cases of narcotics smuggling, scams in the BMC in the list of agenda for monsoon session. Congress leaders have expressed concern over the rain and water crisis issues in the state.