Mumbai: Owner of popular tea brand targeted by sextortion gang on dating app

Marine Drive police registered a case based on the complaint of the owner of a popular tea brand who was trapped by the fraudsters on a dating app. The fraudsters had first recorded a nude video of the complainant and then uploaded the same on social media to extort money from him.

The complainant is a 21-year-old resident of Marine Drive who looks after the tea brand segment of a company owned by his family.

According to the police, earlier this year when the complainant was browsing through a dating app, he came in contact with a 25-year-old woman who identified herself as Riddhi Srivastava and the two started chatting. After a while, she asked the complainant for his mobile number.

“On January 11, the complainant received a video call from the girl. During the conversation the woman tricked him to get naked. After some time, the complainant received a call from a person who threatened the complainant saying they have recorded his nudes and demanded money for not publishing the video on social media platforms,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

The complainant then realised that he had been cheated by cyber fraudsters and discovered that Srivastava was actually a member of a sexortion gang, the officer added.

As the complainant refused to pay the money, the accused uploaded the compromising photos on social media platforms in order to defame him. Following this, the complainant approached Marine Drive police.

The police have registered a case under sections 384 (extortion) and 503 (threatening to defame) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Information Technology Act. The police are in the process of obtaining details of the accused from the service provider.

Recently, a superintendent rank officer of GST was also targeted in a similar manner. Both the cases are being investigated by Marine Drive police.