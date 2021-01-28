Mumbai Police rescue kidnapped twin sons of builder in 2 hours

The DN Nagar police on Tuesday rescued 10-year-old twins of a city builder within two hours of their kidnapping by his 46-year-old driver and his brother-in-law.

According to police, the accused had planned, executed the kidnapping and allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore as the driver needed money for his daughter’s wedding.

The accused driver lives in Malwani with his family and worked as a driver for the developer, a Juhu resident. He ferried the developer’s twins for tennis coaching at Four Bungalows in Andheri (West) three days a week.

On Monday around 7:30pm, the driver approached DN Nagar police, claiming that four people had stopped his car near Juhu and allegedly kidnapped him and the twins, said an officer.

“The accused also informed us that the four kidnappers assaulted him and were talking amongst themselves to call the developer for ransom. Meanwhile, he got a chance to flee the spot after a few people were walking towards them. He claimed he managed to flee and directly approached the police station,” said senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad.

Police, however, suspected some foul play. They took the driver to the spot that he had mentioned and found the car parked near PVR Cinema in Juhu. We found one of the twins inside the car and searched the other in nearby areas. The police team found the other boy tied to a seat in a school bus parked nearby. Police also found the brother-in-law keeping watch on the child. We then took both the boys to a hospital to ascertain that they were not harmed in any manner and informed their parents,” said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad added that after sustained interrogation the duo revealed that the 24-year-old brother-in-law of the driver used to live in Mumbai earlier and worked with a telecom service provider as a salesman and knew how to make phone calls using some mobile phone apps. By the time the police team found the kidnapped child and him in the school bus, he had used an app downloaded in his mobile app to make a call to the Juhu developer and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore. He had used the app to make the call, to make the call look like an international call.

After 18 hours of questioning both the accused separately, they revealed the truth. The driver allegedly confessed that he made kidnapping plan with his brother-in-law as he required money for his daughter’s wedding. Driver’s brother-in-law lives in Delhi and came to Mumbai a week ago to execute the plan, added Gaikwad.

The driver and his brother-in-law were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till February 1.