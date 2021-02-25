IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2

  • As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust in Mumbai has laid down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, reported news agency ANI.

As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.

“Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust lays down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on 2nd March, in the wake of rising Covid cases. No offline darshan allowed that day. Darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, darshan only between 8am-9pm that day.” the update by news agency ANI said.

Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,807 cases, the highest one day spike in four months. Mumbai, too, witnessed a jump in cases as it reported 1,167 infections in the past 24 hours, after a hiatus of 87 days. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the developing Covid-19 situation. The state had previously imposed restrictions on Shivaji jayanti celebrations in the wake of the rising tally of daily cases.

On Wednesday, district authorities in Solapur and Sindhudurg districts enforced a night curfew between 11pm and 5am from February 25 till March 7. District authorities in Beed have taken the decision to shut educational institutions like schools and colleges till March 10. Only classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
siddhivinayak temple siddhivinayak temple in mumbai
Close
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)
mumbai news

Hrithik Roshan’s statement likely to be recorded in case against Kangana Ranaut

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Roshan has accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. After an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut’s statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id, said a police officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Four teaching and non-teaching staffers have also been found to be infected. Necessary treatment is being given to the patients. Two doctors and other health workers have been deputed to treat the students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
mumbai news

Thane caught in traffic snarls due to overturned freight container

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • The accident at Mumbra bypass occurred around 2:30am, although there were no injuries, it took a few hours to remove the heavy vehicle from the road with the help of three cranes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker uses an oximeter to check oxygen level of passengers at a railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker uses an oximeter to check oxygen level of passengers at a railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Over 200 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Washim

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • As per reports, the school has been now declared as the containment zone. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images)
Representational image. (Getty Images)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MMRC to develop Miyawaki forest in Goregaon

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST
An MMRC statement released on Wednesday said the drive will involve the plantation of 9,000 saplings of various indigenous species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Man booked for instant divorce in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The man also allegedly demanded 5 lakh from his in-laws and mortgaged his wife’s ornaments before returning to Saudi Arabia where he worked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Wife’s refusal to make tea no provocation for assault: Bombay high court

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On the day of the incident, a quarrel ensued between the two and when the woman refused to make tea for him, he assaulted her with a hammer
READ FULL STORY
Close
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to start drive to identify drop-out students from March 1

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The department recently released a government resolution (GR), laying down the constitution of state and district-level committees to oversee the drive that will take place from March 1 to 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently a number of government employees at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19. (HT FILE)
Recently a number of government employees at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Stagger work hours at Mantralaya, says Maharashtra chief secretary

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Allowing staffers to work on alternate days, in three-day shifts or weekly shifts are under consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Three men kill transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:00 AM IST
A 38-year-old transgender was killed in Malad by unidentified men on Wednesday evening. The accused fled the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker in a PPE kit collects swab sample of a person at a hospital. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker in a PPE kit collects swab sample of a person at a hospital. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 1,167, Mumbai sees second highest Covid-19 cases in a day

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The city on Wednesday recorded 1,167 new cases of Covid-19, crossing the 1,000 cases mark for the first time since November 28, 2020 when Mumbai had reported 1,063 cases in a single day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
mumbai news

A decade on, Bombay HC grants 6.32 lakh compensation to family of custodial torture victim

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:24 AM IST
A decade after an 18-year-old from Hingoli district died due to police brutality, Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte, Praveen Pardeshi top contenders for the post of Maharashtra chief secretary

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Additional chief secretary (home) Sitaram Kunte and Praveen Pardeshi are believed to be the top contender for the post of chief secretary (CS) of the state government, after the retirement of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar on February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister

By Swapnil Rawal and Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Raut says CM mulling action against Sanjay Rathod, who is in controversy over death of woman, over flouting of Covid norms during his show of strength
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac