Mumbai: Railway frontline workers to get Covid vaccine

As frontline workers across the country will get vaccinated, the Indian Railways has started collecting data of its frontline workers for vaccination.

Motormen, guards, loco pilots, ticket checking staff, booking counter staff, cleaning staff, helpers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be considered as frontline staff and get vaccinated on priority.

In a letter addressed to all chief security commissioners, S Shandilya, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of railway board which is the apex body of all zonal railways, has on Tuesday asked them to nominate a nodal officer and provide a list of frontline workers who are at a greater risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“During a video conference with the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH and FW) the issue regarding inclusion of frontline workers of Indian Railways was raised. Before contacting MoH and FW, it shall be desirable the Indian Railways is able to finalise the list of its frontline workers. RPF personnel in the rank of ancillary staff fall in the category of frontline workers. You are requested to coordinate and get a list of frontline workers of RPF included in the list of frontline workers of Indian Railways for the purpose of vaccination programme against coronavirus,” mentions the letter.

Senior railway officials have stated that railway personnel who have direct contact with general public and are involved in everyday train operations will also be considered to get vaccinated on priority.

After approvals and discussions, the frontline workers will be vaccinated at railway hospitals across the country.

“Vaccination of frontline workers in railways will be undertaken at railway hospitals across the country. The doctors and staff have already started preparing for it,” said a senior railway official who did not wish to be named.