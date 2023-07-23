Rain intensity to come down in city, says IMD

Mumbai: The city, which was placed under an ‘orange’ alert, indicating rainfall of more than 200mm, recorded 27.6mm of rain at the Santacruz weather station and 6.8mm of rain at the Colaba weather station between 8.30am and 5:30pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Thane district administration sounded a flood alert for villages in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Vasai talukas after the water levels in Tansa Dam reached close to the overflow levels on Saturday. (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the average rainfall in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs between 8am to 6pm was 16mm, 22mm and 28mm respectively on Saturday.

The IMD downgraded Mumbai’s ‘orange’ alert to ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday. Thane and Palghar were downgraded from a ‘red’ alert to an ‘orange’ alert, while Raigad district will remain under the ‘orange’ alert.

Meanwhile, the Thane district administration sounded a flood alert for villages in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Vasai talukas after the water levels in Tansa Dam reached close to the overflow levels on Saturday.

With the city experiencing relentless heavy rainfall this week, the health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory for leptospirosis due to the rise in cases this season.

According to BMC data, leptospirosis cases in 2022 and 2021 were 286 and 224 respectively. In 2023, to date, the city has seen 474 cases, of which 201 cases have been reported in June and July.

“Those who have waded through rainwater must take medication within 24-72 hours. Citizens, who have cuts, and wounds on their legs and come in contact with the rainwater are more prone to the infection,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said.

A 19-year-old man from Murbad in Thane was found dead on the bank of a river on Saturday. The victim, Deepak Kumar Paswan, came from Uttar Pradesh and was working in a media company. As per the police, on Tuesday, Paswan went out for work but didn’t return home.

Murbad police officials said, “When he left his house, it was raining very heavily. We are assuming he drowned in the heavy water of the river.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON