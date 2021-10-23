Mumbai records large variation in day and night temperatures

With the minimum temperature dropping to this month’s low at 22.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and the maximum temperature rising to 36.1 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded a significant diurnal variation in temperature of about 14 degrees Celsius. Officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this to a flux in meteorological conditions, which is typical as the city transitions from monsoon to winter.

“As relative humidity drops and landward sea breezes start to have more influence in the late evenings, it causes night time temperatures to fall. But during the day, because there are clear skies after monsoon withdrawal, there is penetration of sunlight and the maximum temperature tends to be on the higher side,” said an official with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Such a wide variation in temperature throughout the day can have health implications. Physician Dr Hemant Gupta said, “The body’s thermostat takes time to adjust when there is a wide temperature fluctuation throughout the day. We typically see a spurt in respiratory issues and viral infections during such periods. Some parts of the city have smog accumulation in the morning which triggers respiratory allergies and worsens existing asthma conditions.”

According to Dr Gupta, the energy levels of people have gone down tremendously as many have been confined to their homes during the past several months due to the pandemic.

“Along with viral infections, we are getting a lot of complaints of muscle cramps, low energy level and tiredness. People are finding it difficult to fight the fatigue, and the weather is making it worse for them to cope,” he said.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the minimum temperature is expected to drop even further, to 21 degrees Celsius, by Monday. With the onset of winter season approaching, maximum temperatures are also expected to drop significantly before the end of the month. Forecasts suggest that Mumbai will see a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius by October 25.