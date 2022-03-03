Mumbai reports 100 fresh cases of Covid in a day, no death
Mumbai: The city continued to report low cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with 100 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall case tally to 10,55,731.
In the past 24 hours, the city didn’t report any Covid-19 deaths and the total toll tally stood at 16,691. With 20,981 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.44%.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in BMC said, “Mumbai will follow the same directions for relaxations that has been issued by the state government. The official order for the same will be issued on Thursday, March 3.”
Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday had announced that relaxations in ongoing restrictions in Mumbai. According to the state government’s direction, shopping centres, sports complexes, gyms, bars, restaurants, religious places, swimming pools and tourist spaces will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Meanwhile, senior officials of the BMC, which is the local implementing authority of Mumbai has not confirmed whether the city will follow the state government’s direction or it will amend the policies.
Shashank Joshi, member of state Covid-19 task force said that while relaxations in restrictions are being allowed in Mumbai, citizens will still have to follow mask behaviour and those unvaccinated should take their pending dose at the earliest.
“Many people are claiming that there could be a fourth wave in June, but these are all speculations. Any new wave is unlikely for the next 6-9 months unless there is a variant of concern,” said Dr Joshi,
“It’s very difficult to predict the future behaviour of viruses as biology and viruses don’t follow any set mathematical pattern. Which is why we will have to adhere to Covid related discipline,” he said.
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in the BMC said, “Testing and tracking in the city is being done consistently, yet there has been no rise in numbers. This clearly implies that curve is going downwards now,”
Out of the 100 cases reported on Wednesday, 87 of them were asymptomatic and out of the 35,828 beds in Mumbai around 679 (1.90%) of the beds are occupied. The city’s recovery rate stood at 98% on Wednesday.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.