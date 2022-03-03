Mumbai reports 100 fresh cases of Covid in a day, no death

Mumbai: The city continued to report low cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with 100 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall case tally to 10,55,731.

In the past 24 hours, the city didn’t report any Covid-19 deaths and the total toll tally stood at 16,691. With 20,981 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.44%.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in BMC said, “Mumbai will follow the same directions for relaxations that has been issued by the state government. The official order for the same will be issued on Thursday, March 3.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday had announced that relaxations in ongoing restrictions in Mumbai. According to the state government’s direction, shopping centres, sports complexes, gyms, bars, restaurants, religious places, swimming pools and tourist spaces will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Meanwhile, senior officials of the BMC, which is the local implementing authority of Mumbai has not confirmed whether the city will follow the state government’s direction or it will amend the policies.

Shashank Joshi, member of state Covid-19 task force said that while relaxations in restrictions are being allowed in Mumbai, citizens will still have to follow mask behaviour and those unvaccinated should take their pending dose at the earliest.

“Many people are claiming that there could be a fourth wave in June, but these are all speculations. Any new wave is unlikely for the next 6-9 months unless there is a variant of concern,” said Dr Joshi,

“It’s very difficult to predict the future behaviour of viruses as biology and viruses don’t follow any set mathematical pattern. Which is why we will have to adhere to Covid related discipline,” he said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in the BMC said, “Testing and tracking in the city is being done consistently, yet there has been no rise in numbers. This clearly implies that curve is going downwards now,”

Out of the 100 cases reported on Wednesday, 87 of them were asymptomatic and out of the 35,828 beds in Mumbai around 679 (1.90%) of the beds are occupied. The city’s recovery rate stood at 98% on Wednesday.