Blacklisted contractors paid kickbacks to be eligible for bidding: Mumbai BJP MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that the seven-year ban on two road contractors was reduced to three years, while the others were given a clean-chit following kickbacks to a minister.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had blacklisted the six contractors for their involvement in the 2016 roads scam, BJP said. BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha alleged that kickbacks of around ₹100 crore were paid for reducing the blacklisting period so that the tainted contractors could take part in the new tenders for road works worth ₹2,200 crore.

“These road contractors were found guilty in the ₹975-crore road scam. They had been blacklisted for seven years and were not able to bid for any contracts till now. However, the blacklisting period for two of them was reduced to just three years in 2019 and the remaining contractors have been given a clean chit now, so that they can now bid in the current road tenders,” said Kotecha.

Kotecha added, “This was done at the behest of a cabinet minister and the minister’s cousin.”

The 2016 road scam came to light after incumbent mayor Snehal Ambekar alleged malpractices in repair works in a confidential letter to then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

Babasaheb Salve, director in-charge of BMC, who issued the orders to reduce the blacklisting period, refused to comment, stating that he was in a meeting.

However, additional civic commissioner P Velrasu said, “The orders [to reduce the blacklisting period] have been issued in a quasi-judicial capacity. Apparently, the companies have already been blacklisted for almost six years. No Act or norm provides for six or seven years of blacklisting. There are strong high court and Supreme Court case precedents available. The Central government procurement manual does not provide for more than two years of blacklisting. So, I feel the orders by the director are logical and proper.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “We deny all the allegations levied by BJP. They are stuck on one figure – ₹100 crore – and bring it up at every instance. This is BJP’s agenda for the upcoming elections as well as because we are exposing their scam in the Pune Municipal Corporation.”