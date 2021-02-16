Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades
Pointing to upcoming board exams, city schools and parents of students took to social media on Monday, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow schools to reopen partially. Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18.
“While reopening will adhere to Covid-19 protocol and consider associated risks, we feel that at least for students who will write their board exams this year, schools should be allowed to reopen,” said Francis Joseph, co-founder, SLN Global Network.
While the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board is yet to announce its dates, IGCSE (Cambridge board) exams are scheduled from this month onwards. Exams by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for Class 12 and Class 10 will be held between April 23 and May 29 and between April 29 and May 31 respectively. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold its board exams between May 4 and June 10.
BMC officials did not respond to calls and messages.
Principals of city schools said attending school in person may be helpful for many. “We understand the associated risks with complete reopening but if students can come with all the precautions in place, it would be helpful. Parents are also looking forward to the reopening now,” said Rohan Bhat, chairperson, Children’s Academy Group of schools, which runs schools in Kandivli and Malad.
A survey conducted by Jaywant Kulkarni, a teacher from Gandhi Bal Mandir high school in Kurla, found that 83% of students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to account for 50% of the total weightage of board exam results.
