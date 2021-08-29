Mumbai sees rise in fresh Covid-19 cases for 4 days

There has been an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai over the past four days, going against the dip in daily cases from middle of August. During this period, cases have shot up to over 300 per day, whereas Mumbai had hit as low as 195 and 196 infections on August 16 and 17 respectively. Post August 17, the city reported less than 300 cases per day until the recent surge. The hike in cases has worried civic officials amid concerns of a third wave ahead of the festival season.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 391 new cases as Mumbai conducted 37,335 tests. On Friday, Mumbai reported 362 cases as 35,870 tests were conducted; on Thursday, Mumbai reported 398 cases against 41,628 tests, and on Wednesday Mumbai reported 342 cases with 42,723 tests conducted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now increased the number of tests conducted per day, which were around 30,000 during mid-August. During the four days when the surge in cases has been reported, Mumbai has also seen an increase in the positivity rate. On Saturday and Friday, Mumbai’s positivity rate went over 1%. On Saturday, it was at 1.04%, and on Friday it was at 1%. On Wednesday and Thursday, Mumbai’s positivity rate was under 1%.

Last week, Mumbai had a positivity rate of less than 0.5% on some days.

The surge has been attributed by authorities and experts to the increase in the number of tests per day and the opening up of the city from August 15. Civic authorities have also pointed that BMC has changed its testing policy for high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients, which can lead to an increase in cases.

Earlier, the civic body would test high-risk contacts after the fourth or fifth day of detection of the original case, or after symptoms began to show. However, now BMC has started testing the high-risk contacts on day one, or the subsequent day. This will help in mitigating the further spread of the infection as positive cases among high-risk contacts will also be isolated immediately.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have increased our testing and contact-tracing measures. We have also changed the testing policy for high-risk contacts, and begun to test them on day one of tracing them after detection. As aspects of city life are opening up, we expect a higher number of cases in comparison to earlier. However, we are watching the positivity rate closely, and it has only marginally increased.”

From August 15, hotels, restaurants, and shops have been allowed to stay open till 10pm. Following this, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the civic administration to increase contact tracing from 1:15 to 1:20, that is, 20 high risk contacts per positive case, and also increase testing in the city.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the Maharashtra government Covid-19 task force, said, “As the city has opened up more from August, people begin to go out, eat out more, initially more frequently. During this period, it is likely that we see a relatively higher number of cases. Moreover, the civic body has also increased testing, which is a necessity, and can contribute to increase in cases.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens and organisers to ensure that all Covid-19 regulations are followed during the festive season. “We had already restricted the festivals but now even the Union Health Ministry and ICMR have endorsed our stance,” said Uddhav. Uddhav said that for him saving lives was a priority and hence all religious, social and political outfits should follow all rules while celebrating the festivals. Thackeray said that Covid-19 threat still exists and hence it was necessary to show the country that we are responsible citizens.