Mumbai South Central: Desai topples heavyweight Shewale

ByTeam HT
Jun 05, 2024 07:42 AM IST

The key issues in the constituency include redevelopment of Dharavi, traffic congestion, pollution, and lack of health facilities

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, 67, won the Mumbai South Central seat, defeating the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Rahul Shewale, 51, by 53,384 votes.

HT Image
HT Image

Shewale began his political career as a Shiv Sena corporator and sided with the faction led by Eknath Shinde when the party split in 2021. Desai, on the other hand, was a shrewd strategist with decades of experience as a behind-the-scenes orchestrator. The day started on a promising note for Shewale, as he led the first round with 20,420 votes against Desai’s 18,807 votes. But the tide turned against him soon, and by afternoon Desai’s lead had surpassed 50,000 votes. After that, it was smooth sailing for the shrewd two-time Rajya Sabha MP who was contesting his first Lok Sabha election.

Historically, the constituency shifted allegiance between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) till the 1980s, with an independent winning on one occasion. Thereafter, from 1989 to 2009, the seat was represented by Shiv Sena’s Mohan Rawale. Congress bagged the seat in 2009, but in 2014 and 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Shewale was voted as the MP.

Comprising six assembly segments – Chembur, Anushakti Nagar, Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, and Mahim, the constituency is known for its high population density and diverse demography. Mahim recorded the highest voter turnout within the constituency at 57.97%, followed closely by Wadala at 57.11%, while Dharavi had the lowest voter turnout at 48.52%. Desai secured the maximum votes from Anushakti Nagar, Chembur and Dharavi.

The key issues in the constituency include redevelopment of Dharavi, traffic congestion, pollution, and lack of health facilities.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai South Central: Desai topples heavyweight Shewale
