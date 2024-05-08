Mumbai South: Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant sets sights on hat-trick

MUMBAI: In pursuit of a hat trick, the undivided Shiv Sena’s two-time sitting MP Arvind Sawant, who is now with the Shiv Sena (UBT), held an election rally in Agripada on Tuesday. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh participated in the rally to appeal to Muslim voters and to garner support for the INDIA Mahagathbandhan alliance. Arvind Sawant held an election rally in Agripada on Tuesday. The rally began at 5.30 pm from the Shirin Talkies lane in Saat Rasta and proceeded towards Maulana Azad Road. From here, it went on to the BIT Chawl police quarters at Agripada, Motlibai Street, Baby Garden, the RBI quarters and Jhula Maidan before culminating at Tank Pakhadi. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Accompanied by firecrackers and a lively band, Sawant made his first stop at the Maha Ganpati Mandir at Saat Rasta to offer prayers before getting on to his tempo truck to commence his campaign. “Arvind Ganpat Sawant’s symbol is a mashal. Send him for the third time to the Lok Sabha,” proclaimed the announcer. Sawant, on his part, expressed confidence that he would rustle up a hat trick victory, and attributed his previous successes solely to “people’s love” and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The rally began at 5.30 pm from the Shirin Talkies lane in Saat Rasta and proceeded towards Maulana Azad Road. From here, it went on to the BIT Chawl police quarters at Agripada, Motlibai Street, Baby Garden, the RBI quarters and Jhula Maidan before culminating at Tank Pakhadi.

“Ours is a predominantly Muslim area,” said Shaikh. “I want to instil confidence in people to wholeheartedly support the INDIA alliance because this is the only way we can get rid of the Modi sarkar and bring in a secular government that will work for all communities. Hence, we are working for every candidate of this alliance.”

Party insiders revealed that Sawant was banking on the dynamics and cohesion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to secure votes from the minority communities, particularly Muslims. Meanwhile, his opponent, sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is also counting on her support base in Byculla but will equally need to appeal to Muslim voters. Sources within the Sena (UBT) said that the corruption charges against Jadhav and her husband could potentially harm her prospects, forcing voters to weigh their options between “corruption and loyalty”.

Sources claimed that if elected, Sawant would address longstanding issues, particularly focusing on redevelopment and housing initiatives on central government-owned lands, including the BDD chawls and slums. This encompasses land owned by the National Textile Corporation, railways and the Mumbai Port Authority.

“We want local body elections and a resolution to critical pending issues of railway bridges like Hancock and Byculla,” said Shaikh. “The racecourse is also an issue and we want it to be retained as it is by taking a public review of the BMC’s decision to turn it into a theme park. We also want the Malabar Hill reservoir issue to be resolved.”