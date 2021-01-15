Mumbai: Students’ claims on fees are objectionable, says TISS

Less than a week after a group of students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) demanded the institute for a discount in fees for the upcoming semester, TISS management shared a detailed statement discrediting claims of students that the institute was ‘making profit’ by charging full fees from their students.

Last week, a group of students from the institute released a statement against the institute’s decision of charging full fees from all, for the upcoming semester. Students said many institutes have considered the non-usage of several facilities on campus for the last eleven months of the lockdown and have reduced the fees for the upcoming semester, while TISS administration was still charging the full fees.

“Statements by some student groups alleging that the institute is “profiteering from distress” and “privatising education” are highly objectionable and unacceptable,” said the statement released by TISS. It further added that not only has the institute reduced fees across courses, it has also not charged fine on delay in fee payment. “Fee is not charged for on-campus experience, but for imparting education. The online education is not on a free virtual platform, but the institute is paying for the software,” added the statement.

The institute also highlighted how at present, only 45% students of the second semester batch and 27% students of the fourth semester have paid the fees.

In a statement shared with media last week, the TISS Progressive Students Front had highlighted that since the classes have been conducted online for almost past eleven months, fees should be reduced accordingly.