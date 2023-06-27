CIDCO announces 15% water cut from June 28

Mumbai: In the wake of the inadequate rainfall, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will be implementing water cuts from June 28 onwards in Kharghar, Taloja and the neighbouring villages. HT Image

According to CIDCO, they will initially implement a 15 % water cut, however, if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25%.

“The rainfall received in the city presently is inadequate and has barely brought any changes to the water level of the dams from which CIDCO acquires water. The decision to implement a cut is taken after taking stock of the situation on the dam site and it is very concerning,” said an official from the water distribution department.

Presently, water from the Hetawane dam is supplied to Kharghar, Taloja and nearby villages that fall under the jurisdiction of CIDCO. Water is also acquired from the Morbe Dam of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Barvi Dam of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Patalganga Dam of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

“Currently, water reserves in Hetwane dam will last only for 3 months and unless there is substantial rainfall, it will be not possible for CIDCO to provide adequate water to residents as new water reserves are also not available. The same situation exists across all the other dams as well,” added the official.

Residents, however, believe that CIDCO is using inadequate rainfall to mask their inefficiencies to supply water in the region. “Continuous water was never provided to Kharghar and Taloja nodes. Hence, to say that Hetwane doesn’t have adequate reserves and therefore CIDCO is compelled to implement cuts is totally made up,” said a resident of Kharghar Mangesh Ranawade.