Mumbai to partially open coastal road arch bridge this month, linking Nariman Point to Bandra

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled plans to partially open one arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road arch bridge this month, connecting it to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). One arm of the arch bridge being erected. Whilst the exact opening date remains unclear, civic sources suggest it could be on or before 15 September. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Initially, only the southbound carriageway of the bridge will be accessible, accommodating traffic in a single direction—likely northbound vehicles moving from Marine Drive towards Bandra. Once operational, northbound vehicles travelling from Nariman Point will be able to directly access the Sea Link and exit at Bandra. However, the entry point for southbound vehicles will continue to be at Worli.

This development is anticipated to alleviate some of the congestion on the area's traffic routes.

The arch bridge, an engineering marvel, boasts two spans weighing 4,000 metric tonnes each.

"This partial opening marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the Mumbai Coastal Road," said a BMC spokesperson. "The project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity along the city's western coastline."

The coastal road project, which has been in development for several years, has faced numerous challenges, including environmental concerns and land acquisition issues. However, city officials remain optimistic about its potential impact on Mumbai's transportation infrastructure.

Local resident Priya Sharma expressed cautious optimism about the partial opening. "We've been waiting for this for a long time," she said. "I hope it will make my daily commute easier, but we'll have to see how it works in practice."

The BMC has stated that further updates on the opening date and traffic management plans will be communicated to the public in due course.