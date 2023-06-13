Traffic police to observe ‘No Honking Day’ tomorrow

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have decided to observe June 14 as “no honking day” in the entire city. HT Image

Traffic police officials said that they would conduct a special drive and awareness program on Wednesday by posting officials at all major junctions across the city and create awareness and insist on refraining from unnecessary honking.

Pravin Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) said that it is an awareness drive to reduce noise pollution and make motorists realise to refrain from honking unnecessarily. “We want the motorists to support us and observe June 14 as No Honking Day,” said Padwal.

Retired IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, when he was the commissioner of police in the city, started the drive to stop unnecessary honking to reduce noise levels.

On May 27, 2022, the traffic police had posted officials on more than 100 junctions for two hours from 5pm to 7pm, and the motorists caught honking unnecessarily had to spend nearly two hours at a traffic police chowki to watch videos on consequences of breaking road traffic rules.

With this drive, the police look to reduce noise pollution in the city since it is resulting in loss of hearing too. “We have dedicated a day to No Honking. These drives will be carried out in the future also,” said a traffic police official.