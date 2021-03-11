Mumbai: Versova-Virar sea-link pegged at ₹32,875 crore, MSRDC calls for DPR
- The Bandra-Versova sea-link will be built with connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar.
The Maharashtra government has taken another step towards implementing the ambitious Versova-Virar sea-link as an extension to the under-construction Bandra-Versova sea link project. The Maharashtra road development corporation (MSRDC), on Thursday, invited consultancy services to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the sea-link, estimated to cost ₹32,875 crore.
MSRDC has stated that it is looking for international consultancy services to prepare the DPR and also undertake pre-tender activities. The cabinet committee on infrastructure of the Maharashtra government gave a go-ahead for the 43km project on January 14.
MSRDC also submitted a pre-feasibility report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
According to the pre-feasibility report, which HT highlighted earlier, the sea-link will be built with connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar. The 4+4 lane main bridge will connect Versova to Virar with 3+3 lane connectors at these four locations. With the coastal road, the Bandra-Worli sea link, Bandra-Versova sea link and the Virar extension, the state is looking at reducing the travel distance from Nariman Point in south Mumbai to Virar (almost 30 kms from Borivali) from the current three hours to one hour by car.
The state has already undertaken construction of many sea-link projects, which includes the 22km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Versova-Bandra sea-link and the coastal road. It is looking at another sea-link between Nariman Point and Colaba.
