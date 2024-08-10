Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 27.58 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 28.18 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 27.78 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 28.17 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 27.91 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 28.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 10, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.52 °C and 28.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

