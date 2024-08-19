Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 28.82 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 28.54 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 27.53 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 29.26 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 27.04 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 25.91 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.