Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 27.94 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 28.03 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 29.06 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 27.74 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 24, 2024, is 26.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.96 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.