Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 12, 2024, is 26.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 26.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 28.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Mumbai weather update on December 12, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 13, 202426.38Sky is clear
December 14, 202426.93Broken clouds
December 15, 202427.00Few clouds
December 16, 202426.52Sky is clear
December 17, 202426.31Sky is clear
December 18, 202425.62Few clouds
December 19, 202425.84Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.38 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.44 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad23.53 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.82 °C Broken clouds
Delhi19.03 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Follow Us On