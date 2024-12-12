Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 12, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 28.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days: Mumbai weather update on December 12, 2024 The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 12, 2024, is 26.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 26.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 28.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 183.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 26.38 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 26.93 Broken clouds December 15, 2024 27.00 Few clouds December 16, 2024 26.52 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 26.31 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 25.62 Few clouds December 19, 2024 25.84 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.