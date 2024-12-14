Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 14, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 182.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 26.06 Broken clouds December 16, 2024 26.15 Few clouds December 17, 2024 26.01 Scattered clouds December 18, 2024 25.57 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 25.25 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 24.81 Scattered clouds December 21, 2024 25.03 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear

