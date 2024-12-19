Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 19, 2024, is 23.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 25.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.53 °C and 24.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 357.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Mumbai weather update on December 19, 2024
Mumbai weather update on December 19, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202423.99Scattered clouds
December 21, 202424.26Few clouds
December 22, 202424.29Sky is clear
December 23, 202423.12Sky is clear
December 24, 202423.79Sky is clear
December 25, 202424.45Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.00Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
