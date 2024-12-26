Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.84 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days: Mumbai weather update on December 26, 2024 The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 26, 2024, is 24.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.84 °C and 24.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.22 °C and 25.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 24.70 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 25.30 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 26.10 Scattered clouds December 30, 2024 26.77 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 27.53 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.76 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 26.96 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear

