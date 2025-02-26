Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.7 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 26, 2025, is 28.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 397.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 28.69 Sky is clear February 28, 2025 29.48 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 28.88 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 28.40 Few clouds March 3, 2025 28.60 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 29.25 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 29.54 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



