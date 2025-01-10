Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 10, 2025, is 25.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Mumbai weather update on January 10, 2025
Mumbai weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 24.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 331.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 11, 202525.20Overcast clouds
January 12, 202524.59Overcast clouds
January 13, 202524.90Scattered clouds
January 14, 202525.59Sky is clear
January 15, 202525.53Sky is clear
January 16, 202525.89Overcast clouds
January 17, 202527.00Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.2 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata20.24 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.07 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.8 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.66 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.92 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On