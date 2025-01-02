Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.85 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 2, 2025, is 26.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.85 °C and 28.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.59 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 26.92 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 26.59 Scattered clouds January 5, 2025 25.58 Overcast clouds January 6, 2025 25.77 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 24.69 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 24.73 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.86 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



