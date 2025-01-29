Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 29, 2025, is 26.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 26.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.49 °C and 26.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 267.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 26.30 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 26.49 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 25.46 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 24.20 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 25.24 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 24.89 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 24.17 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.