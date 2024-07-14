Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 27.49 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 26.36 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 27.62 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 28.1 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 27.28 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 31.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.0 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 14, 2024, is 27.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.92 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

