 Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

By hindustan times.com
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 20, 2024, is 27.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.56 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 21, 2024 27.18 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 27.46 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 26.56 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 25, 2024 26.77 °C Moderate rain
July 26, 2024 28.04 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 27.84 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on July 20, 2024
Mumbai weather update on July 20, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
