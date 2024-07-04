Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 4, 2024, is 29.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.62 °C and 29.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.14 °C and 28.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|28.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|28.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
