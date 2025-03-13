Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.84 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 13, 2025, is 30.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.84 °C and 30.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:47 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.84 °C and 30.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 294.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 30.66 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 29.63 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 28.99 Overcast clouds March 17, 2025 28.78 Overcast clouds March 18, 2025 28.88 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 28.21 Few clouds March 20, 2025 28.44 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



