Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.84 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 13, 2025, is 30.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.84 °C and 30.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.84 °C and 30.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 294.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|30.66
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|29.63
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|28.99
|Overcast clouds
|March 17, 2025
|28.78
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|28.88
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|28.21
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|28.44
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
