Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 17, 2025, is 29.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.47 °C and 28.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 110.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|29.34
|Overcast clouds
|March 19, 2025
|28.37
|Broken clouds
|March 20, 2025
|28.84
|Few clouds
|March 21, 2025
|28.92
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|28.34
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|28.67
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|29.51
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
