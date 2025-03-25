Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 25, 2025, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:50 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.37 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 133.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 28.62 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 27.53 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 26.94 Scattered clouds March 29, 2025 27.70 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 28.78 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 29.38 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 28.26 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



