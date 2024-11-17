Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.93 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024
Nov 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on November 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 17, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 30.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.32 °C and 30.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 18, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 21, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 23, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 24, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
