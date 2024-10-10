Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain October 12, 2024 28.44 °C Moderate rain October 13, 2024 28.61 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 29.4 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 28.97 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 29.64 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 29.38 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 10, 2024, is 28.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.4 °C and 30.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 223.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.