Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 28.01 °C Moderate rain October 13, 2024 27.7 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 28.43 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 29.76 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 29.29 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 29.29 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 28.85 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 11, 2024, is 28.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.25 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 201.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

