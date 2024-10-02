Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 28.58 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 27.92 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 27.77 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 28.85 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 29.63 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 29.22 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 2, 2024, is 28.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.46 °C and 29.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 168.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

