Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 28.13 °C Few clouds October 29, 2024 28.53 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 29.89 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 29.53 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 29.92 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 30.18 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.54 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 27, 2024, is 28.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.43 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 271.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024

